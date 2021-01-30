Lakers Vs Celtics Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The two most successful teams in NBA history clash on Saturday, January 30 as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics. The NBA regular-season game between the Lakers and the Celtics is scheduled to commence at 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 AM IST) at the TD Garden. Here's a look at the Lakers vs Celtics team news, live stream details and our prediction for the high-octane contest.

Lakers vs Celtics game preview

Frank Vogel's men are currently in third place in the Western Conference standings, with 14 wins and six defeats from their 20 games. The Lakers, however, have suffered two of those defeats in a row and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The reigning NBA champions have won 10 games on the road this season while suffering defeat on only two occasions.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are in fourth place on the Eastern Conference standings, with 10 wins and seven defeats. Brad Stevens' side suffered a 110-106 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Celtics have gone 5-2 in home games this season and will be hoping to improve on their record at the TD Garden when the Lakers make the trip to the east.

Lakers vs Celtics team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley are ruled out due to injuries.

The Celtics will be without Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.

Lakers vs Celtics prediction and H2H

The matchup on Saturday is the first between these two teams this season. Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction is a narrow win for the Celtics. In 292 games between them, the Celtics have won 161 games while the Lakers have come out victorious 131 times.

NBA live: How to watch Lakers vs Celtics live?

NBA fans in the USA can watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV or fuboTV. There will be no live telecast of NBA games in India and hence, fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Lakers, Celtics Instagram