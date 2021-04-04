Lakers Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Lakers Vs Clippers Prediction, H2h

Shorthanded, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the LA Clippers. While they have won two out of their three games, the Lakers continue to play without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis has been away since February, while James was sidelined in March. They last won against the Sacramento Kings 115-94, Kyle Kuzma coming through by posting season-high 30 points.

"Our guys really had a high level of attention to detail with executing the game plan against one of the hottest offenses in the league". Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. "Our guys just played with great tenacity and really just had a gem of a defensive performance tonight".

The Clippers, however, are on a two-game losing streak. They last played and lost against the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard had scored 24 points for the team. "It's a day-to-day process, but I'm doing better," Paul George said about his ailment said. "Some days it's more sore than others".

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Sunday, April 4, 3:30 PM EST (Monday, April 5, 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: LA Clippers, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs Clippers TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and ABC.

Lakers vs Clippers team news

Los Angeles Clippers

Rajon Rondo – Day to day, adductor

Serge Ibaka – Day to day, back

Patrick Beverley – Day to day, knee

Los Angeles Lakers

Andre Drummond – Out, toe

LeBron James – Out, ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Wesley Matthews – Day to day, neck

Anthony Davis Out, Achilles

Lakers vs Clippers h2h record

The teams will meet for the first team since their encounter in December to kick start the 2020-21 season. The Clippers won 116-109, and will look to triumph over the shorthanded Lakers once again. Paul George has dropped 33 points for the Clippers, while James had 22 for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers will edge past the Lakers.

NBA standings

Currently, the Clippers are ranked third in the Western Conference with a 32-18 win-loss record. They rank above the Lakers, who have slipped to the fourth spot with 31 wins and 18 losses. The Utah Jazz continue to lead the NBA with their 37-11 record, while the Phoenix Suns are placed second. The Brooklyn Nets lead the East.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)