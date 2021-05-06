Lakers Vs Clippers: Prediction, Head To Head And NBA Streaming Details

With their playoff spot in jeopardy as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the LA Clippers – already qualified for the playoffs. James, who has missed the team's win vs the Denver Nuggets, will also miss the Clippers-Lakers encounter. Additionally, head coach Frank Vogel spoke about James' situation, adding that the NBA icon is day-to-day with his sore right ankle. While James has missed a large chunk of games before, his absence could end up hurting the team before the playoffs.

“We’ll see. It’s not an ideal situation,” Vogel said. "Ideally, he’s 100% and has 10 games to get his legs and timing under him. We’re not going to have that situation. So we’re going to make the best of it".

Lakers vs Clippers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the LA Clippers.

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: Where to watch Lakers vs Clippers live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA streaming in USA

Date and Time: Thursday, May 6, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, May 7, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs Clippers NBA channel (the USA only) – TNT

Lakers vs Clippers team news

Los Angeles Clippers

Serge Ibaka – Out, back

Amir Coffey – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Out, sore right ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Dennis Schroder – Out, calf

Lakers vs Clippers head to head

This will be the third time the Lakers and Clippers will meet this season. The Clippers have defeated the defending champions both times. The teams last played in April, the Clippers winning 104-86.

NBA standings

With their current 44-22 record in the Western Conference record, the fourth-seeded Clippers have already qualified for the playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers follow at the fifth and sixth spot respectively. With the same record, the Denver Nuggets rank above the Clippers. If the Lakers lose, they might put their playoff spot at risk.

