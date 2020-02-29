Lakers Vs Grizzlies Live Streaming Details, Game Schedule And Team Previews

Memphis Grizzlies will host Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night (Sunday) at the FedEXForum. With LeBron James set to miss his second consecutive game this season, it'll be interesting to see how the Lakers navigate through the Grizzlies test. Check out the Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming details.

The #LakeShow outscored Golden State by 28 in the second half to capture win No. 45. https://t.co/xfaxxQO4X2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 28, 2020

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: Team preview

LA Lakers are coming off the back of seven wins in a row. They will be confident of picking up another crucial win to secure their playoffs berth. Lakers are leading the Western Conference with a 45-12 (win-loss) record. However, they could be forced to face the Grizzlies without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is averaging 25.5 points and 10.6 assists this season while Davis has registered 26.6 points this season. Without the usual two, the onus could fall on Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and others.

Memphis Grizzlies are currently eighth in the West with a decent 28-31 (win-loss) record. With an in-form Pelicans right on their heels, Grizzlies will need to bring their A-game to have any chance of hurting the Lakers. Rookie Ja Morant has been impressive and is currently averaging 17.5 points and 6.9 assists this season. Along with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are their key players.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: Squads

Lakers

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

Grizzlies

De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: Injury news

Lakers: LeBron James (groin - questionable), Anthony Davis (probable), Danny Green (probable)

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Brandon Clarke (quadriceps), Justise Winslow (back)

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: How to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 1, 2020. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed to stream the game.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: How to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Lakers vs Grizzlies live streaming: Lakers vs Grizzlies live telecast in India

The Lakers vs Grizzlies live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten Network at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday.

