Lakers Vs Hawks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Lakers Vs Hawks Prediction And H2h

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Hawks while hoping to extend their lead to five games. The Hawks, on their end, are on a seven-game winning streak. The Hawks will embark on a road trip, currently on the franchise's longest win streak since 2017.

"We just take it one game at a time," Nate McMillan said. "We try to be better the next time out. ... This is going to be a tight race in the second half of the season. Every game is a big game, and you have to lock in and try to take advantage of every game that you play down the stretch".

The Lakers remain without Davis, who will be re-evaluated at the end of the month. Without him, the team is 11-7. James, continuing to dominate on the court, is averaging 25.8 points per game. Here is more info on the upcoming game such as the Lakers vs Hawks live stream, Lakers vs Hawks prediction and the NBA standings.

Lakers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Hawks live in India and the USA

The NBA live stream for US fans would be on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Saturday, March 20, 3:30 PM EST (Sunday, March 21, 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs Hawks TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Southeast and NBA League Pass

Lakers vs Hawks team news

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at LA Lakers:



Nathan Knight (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery): Out

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness): Out pic.twitter.com/T1IPuIQikJ — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 20, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Marc Gasol – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter – Out, right knee

Kris Dunn – Out, ankle

Cameron Reddish – Out, Achilles

Lakers vs Hawks h2h

The Lakers and Hawks will be meeting for the second time this season. They met last in February, the Lakers winning 107-99. Anthony Davis had scored team-high 25 points for the team, while James added 21. Trae Young scored 25 points for the Hawks.

Lakers vs Hawks prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will edge past the Atlanta Hawks

NBA standings

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently placed second in the Western Conference with 28 wins and 13 losses. The Utah Jazz rank above them with a 30-11 (win-loss) record. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers follow in the third and fourth spot respectively. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the East with a 21-20 record. The Miami Heat are ranked fourth, while the Charlotte Hornets are placed sixth.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram )