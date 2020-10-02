Lakers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Finals Game 2, TV Schedule

Frank Vogel's Los Angeles Lakers will square off against Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat in NBA Finals Game 2 on Friday, October 2 at the AdventHealth Arena. The Lakers have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after a crushing 116-98 victory against the Heat on Wednesday night. Here's a look at the Lakers vs Heat team news and Lakers vs Heat live stream details for Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was the 7th game @KingJames and @AntDavis23 each scored 25+ PTS with 50% FG... the most by any pair of teammates in a single postseason in @NBAHistory!



Game 2 ▶️ Friday, 9pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/IRHfi9V4Jr — NBA (@NBA) October 2, 2020

Lakers vs Heat predictions and game preview

Anthony Davis and LeBron James put in a dominant display against the Heat as the duo stole the show in Game 1 on Wednesday. Davis' final tally added up to 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists while LeBron ended the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers cruised to victory. The dominant display from Frank Vogel's side saw the Lakers take a big step forwards toward clinching the NBA Championship.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler grabbed 23 points, two rebounds and five assists while Jae Crowder finished the game with 12 points and two rebounds. Erik Spoelstra's side lost momentum towards the end of the first half as the Lakers pulled away to eventually hand the Heat a 116-98 thrashing and also had the opportunity to rest key players towards the end of the game. The Heat will go at it again on Friday, hoping to level the series but have major injury concerns heading into Game 2. Our Lakers vs Heat prediction is a win for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Heat team news and injuries

The Lakers haven't reported any fresh injuries following their win over the Heat on Wednesday. However, the Heat have listed Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo as doubtful for Game 2. It also remains to be seen whether Jimmy Butler will feature on Friday night despite landing awkwardly during a play in Game 1, twisting his ankle in the process.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers.



Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Lakers vs Heat live stream details: How to watch NBA Finals Game 2 on TV

Fans in the USA can watch the NBA Finals Game 2 live telecast on ABC while the Lakers vs Heat live stream will be available on fuboTV. In India, the Lakers vs Heat Game 2 live telecast will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD (Saturday, 6:30 am IST.) The NBA Finals live stream in India will also be available on SonyLIV and FanCode.

Image Credits - Lakers, Jimmy Butler Instagram