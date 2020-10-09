Lakers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Finals Game 5? Full TV Schedule Info & More

Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to wrap the 2020 NBA Finals series up on Friday night when they face Miami Heat in Game 5. Entering the game with a 3-1 lead, the Lakers will be donning Kobe Bryant-inspired Black Mamba jerseys on Friday. The Lakers are yet to drop a game in the postseason (4-0) wearing the Black Mamba jerseys. Will that be enough to stop the resilient Miami Heat, who are still more than prepared to fight to their last breath?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis on what it means to wear the Black Mamba uniforms and getting a chance to close out the series in them.#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV Media Availability



Game 5: Friday - 9:00pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/7gHyDRKJXe — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2020

Lakers vs Heat schedule

Venue: AdventHealth Arena

Date & Time: Friday, October 9, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 10, 6:30 am IST)

Lakers vs Heat live stream details

In the United States, Lakers vs Heat Game 5 will broadcast live on ABC. Live streaming of the game will be available on fuboTV. For viewers in India, the live broadcast will be on Sony Six. Alternatively, Sony Network's streaming platform SonyLIV will also provide live streaming of the game. Fans can also catch the live action on FanCode. NBA TV is another option for streaming on a worldwide basis, albeit one will require an NBA League Pass to access the game.

Lakers vs Heat team news, preview

After scoring their first win of the series in Game 3, Miami Heat fell flat on their faces as the Lakers turned up their defensive performance in the next game. The Heat failed to hit the 100-point mark, eventually falling to a 96-102 defeat. LeBron James further solidified his Finals MVP credentials with another game-winning performance. The 35-year-old scored a game-high 28 points and added 12 rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis bounced back from a rough Game 3 to drop 22 points in 42 minutes of play.

Los Angeles Lakers' injury status remains the same as the previous games. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both are listed as probable with a sore groin and right heel concussion, respectively. Both will still be expected to take the court on Friday. As for Miami, Goran Dragic is unlikely to be passed fit in time for Game 5. Bam Adebayo should be back after making a successful return during Game 4.

The Lakers' injury report remains the same as the last several games. pic.twitter.com/QkvOgB4hqD — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 8, 2020

Lakers vs Heat predictions

Game 5 is Miami Heat's last chance in keeping their hopes alive to win the NBA championship. After a dominant performance in Game 4, Lakers are the heavy favourites to win their record-equalling 17th NBA title on Friday night. However, the Heat cannot yet be ruled out of the tie. While it will be extremely difficult to force a Game 6, Jimmy Butler and co. can surprise the Lakers with a change or two in tactics. With that said, Lakers, as mentioned, are the most likely to clinch the title in five.

