Lakers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Lakers Vs Heat Prediction, H2h

In a repeat of last year's NBA final, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at AmericanAirlines Arena, and will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday night (Friday, April 9). Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Lakers vs Heat live stream details and our prediction for the same.

NBA standings: Lakers vs Heat prediction and preview

The Miami Heat have struggled to live up to their heights of 2020, but find themselves well placed to make it to the playoffs. Heat are currently sith in the Eastern Conference NBA standings with a 26-25 record, winning only four of their last 10 games. Their four-game winning run was snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies last time out, stumbling to a 112-124 defeat on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 28 points for Miami, but couldn't help his side to a win due to the lack of support. Heat will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and a depleted Lakers side provides with the perfect opportunity to make it count.

The defending champions have struggled in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and have slipped to fifth in the Western Conference. A lot will depend on new signing Andre Drummond to carry the load of the side, till the superstar duo can return to the court. The Lakers have won only four of their last 10 and returned to winning ways last time out against the struggling Toronto Raptors. As many as seven players reached double-digit scores lakers clinched a 110-102 win in Tampa, to keep them 1.5 games clear of 6th seed Portland Trail Blazers. The Miami Heat are favourites for the clash at home, but Drummond retuning could give the Lakers a much-needed impetus and turn around their fortunes.

Lakers vs Heat team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (out), Kyle Kuzma, Andre Drummond (day-to-day)

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon (day-to-day), KZ Okpala (out)

Lakers vs Heat prediction: Probable starting line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Marc Gasol

How to watch Lakers vs Heat live stream?

To answer the 'How to watch Lakers vs Heat live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no NBA live telecast this season in India. The Lakers vs Heat live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Friday, April 9. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

