Lakers Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz after three back-to-back losses. Currently without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, the defending champions are struggling on the court even with LeBron James averaging 25.8 points. The Jazz are dominating offensively and defensively and might look to restart their recently broken nine-game winning streak.

The Jazz last beat the Charlotte Hornets, which became their 21st win in 23 games. "The No. 1 team in the league wins a game like that," Donovan Mitchell said, aware that they need to continue playing like that.

The Lakers, on the other hand, gave away their 17-point loss for a 127-124 OT loss against the Washington Wizards. "It takes a whole team to collectively get wins, and right now we have two of our main rotation guys out," Kyle Kuzma said after the loss. While the Lakers have reliable bench players to back James, Davis' injury seems to have caught the 2020 champions off-guard.

Lakers vs Jazz live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Jazz

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 24, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 25, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Lakers vs Jazz TV channel (the USA only) – AT&T Sportsnet, Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

Lakers vs Jazz team news

Utah Jazz

Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle

Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Lakers vs Jazz prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Utah Jazz.

NBA standings

The defending champions are currently ranked third in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 10 losses. The Clippers are second with 23 wins and 10 losses, while the Phoenix Suns are placed fourth with a 20-10 (win-loss) record. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are ranked first in the league with a 25-6 record.

