Lakers Vs Kings Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Having lost six of their last nine games, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings. While the defending champions were dominating early on, Anthony Davis' injury has brought along more loss for the team. They recently lost 114-104 to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James' 38 points unable to propel the team to victory without Davis. The Lakers also played without Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol.

Markieff Morris, who scored 12 against the Suns, spoke about mental exhaustion after the game. "I know a lot of guys on my team are mentally drained, but that's not an excuse".

The Kings have lost 10 of their last 11 games. "We made some mistakes," Sacramento head coach Luke Walton said, speaking about their 127-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Lakers vs Kings live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Kings live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 3, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, March 4, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Lakers vs Kings TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports California, Spectrum SportsNet and NBA League Pass.

Lakers vs Kings team news

Sacramento Kings

Chimezie Metu – Out, wrist

Tyrese Haliburton – Out, calf

Jabari Parker – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Hassan Whiteside – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma – Out, heel

Marc Gasol – Out, NBA's health protocols

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Lakers vs Kings prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will edge past the Sacramento Kings.

NBA standings

After their loss against the Suns, the Lakers are ranked third in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 12 losses. The Utah Jazz (27-8) and the Phoenix Suns (23-11) are ranked first and second respectively, while the LA Clippers come in fourth with a 24-13 (win-loss) record. The Sacramento Kings are 13th in the West, having won 13 and lost 21. The Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves follow.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram )