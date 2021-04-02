Lakers Vs Kings Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Lakers Vs Kings Live Stream And H2h

Looking to make something of the second half of the NBA 2020-21 season, the red-hot Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers, struggling to keep it together without LeBron Jame and Anthony Davis. They recently acquired Andre Drummond, who will also be out due to a tow injury he suffered from during his debut.

"We're all here to help change the Kings' culture, to get the Kings back to the playoffs," rookie Tyrese Haliburton said earlier. He mentioned being consistent, something they need to change things with the team. With their current streak, the Kings have been consistent and smart.

The Lakers lost last to the Milwaukee Bucks, where Montrezl Harrell has 19 points.

Lakers vs Kings prediction

The Sacramento Kings will beat the Los Angeles Lakers as per the Lakers vs Kings prediction.

Lakers vs Kings live stream: How to watch NBA telecast live in India

US fans can catch the Lakers vs Kings live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The NBA telecast live in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Friday, April 2, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 3, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Lakers vs Kings TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports California, Spectrum SportsNet and NBA League Pass.

Lakers vs Kings team news

Sacramento Kings

Jahmi'us Ramsey – Out, hamstring

Marvin Bagley III – Out, hand

Hassan Whiteside – Out, knee

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Out, ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Lakers vs Kings h2h

As per the Lakers vs Kings h2h, this will be the teams' second encounter this season, the other one happening earlier in March. The Kings beat the Lakers 123-120. Dennis Schroder has 28 points for the Lakers, while Buddy Hield had 29 for the Kings.

NBA standings

The LA Lakers are currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference with 30 wins and 18 losses. The Utah Jazz lead the league, while the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers follow. The Brooklyn Nets have gained the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks follow. The Denver Nuggets trail behind the Lakers.

