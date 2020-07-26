NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Lakers Vs Magic, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic will start Day 4 of the NBA scrimmages on July 25 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST). Each team which was invited to the NBA bubble will have to play three scrimmages before officially resuming the NBA 2019-20 season on July 30. As this is both the team's second scrimmage, the league will return to the usual 12-minute quarter format.

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Lakers vs Magic?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic scrimmage is one of the 16 games that will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV. Fans can access NBA TV through the league's official site or app, which is available to download on cell phones and gaming consoles. Games an also be viewed on Fubo.tv. FOX Sports Florida will also broadcast the game.

Share a photo wearing your Magic gear using #MagicOnFox and you might make it onto the @FOXSportsFL broadcast tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/t2XIdhNPpx — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 25, 2020

Along with broadcasts all seven days the NBA TV will also include six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The NBA League Pass will allow viewers to watch all games played during the restart, along with the NBA 2020 Draft and a 7-day NBA TV archive. The Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed.

Lakers vs Magic preview

The Lakers second scrimmage against the Magic comes after their 108-104 loss against the Mavericks. The Lakers rested LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the second half, giving Mavericks the offensive edge needed to overcome Lakers lead. The Magic, on the other hand, lost their first scrimmage to the LA Clippers. the Magic beat the Lakers once this season, during a game that Anthony Davis missed. Markelle Fultz, who recorded a triple-double, is sidelined for the scrimmage as he arrived late at the bubble. The Magic will instead start with DJ Augustin, Evan Fournier, James Ennis III, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic.

The Lakers will start with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee. There is no official statement for Alex Caruso's status, who missed the first scrimmage. JR Smith might get more time on the court, especially since he did not get to play with any rotation player except for Dwight Howard. Markeiff Morris might also play for the Lakers.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3:00 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5:00 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7:00 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9:00 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7:00 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5:00 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4:00 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12:00 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4:00 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6:00 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8:00 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3:00 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3:00 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4:00 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

