Lakers Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game On Christmas Day, Schedule Details

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will face defending champions Los Angeles Lakers for their scheduled NBA Christmas Day game. The the game will take the prime time spot on December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST), and will be played at the Staples Center. The Lakers and Mavericks, who have lost one game each, will look to bounce back with their upcoming encounter.

Also read | George scores 33, Clippers beat Lakers 116-109 on ring night

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Mavericks Christmas Day game?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The game will be broadcast by ESPN/ABC. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App) to watch live games.

Also read | NBA live stream: Schedule, full fixtures of the first half starting Dec 22

Lakers vs Mavericks team news

The Lakers and Mavericks are meant to highlight the NBA's Christmas Day schedule. Doncic scored 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists during their 102-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The young All-Star is regarded as one of the league's best already, and many believe he will be the one to dethrone King James eventually.

The Lakers are the 3rd defending champion over the last 10 seasons to lose on opening night, joining the 2017-18 Warriors and 2011-12 Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/zhEi3eqF2F — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 23, 2020

James, playing his 18th NBA season, might be looking at an ankle injury. The soon-to-be 36-year-old led the Lakers to their 17th NBA title in October, and will be looking for a two-peat in 2021. Anthony Davis, who has been the other side of Lakers' success, scored 18 points during their 116-109 defeat against the LA Clippers.

Lakers – LeBron James on day-to-day basis (ankle)

Mavericks – Kristaps Porzingis out

Also read | LeBron James shares emotional Kobe Bryant tribute after receiving Lakers championship ring

Complete NBA Christmas Day schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME BROADCAST New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat December 25, 12:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks December 25, 2:30 PM EST (December 26, 1:00 AM IST) ABC Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics December 25, 5:00 PM EST (December 26, 3:30 AM IST) ABC Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN/ABC LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets December 25, 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST) ESPN

Also read | Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expects losses over $100 MILLION due to coronavirus pandemic

(Image credits: AP)