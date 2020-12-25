Last Updated:

Lakers Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game On Christmas Day, Schedule Details

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will face defending champions Los Angeles Lakers for their scheduled NBA Christmas Day game. The the game will take the prime time spot on December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST), and will be played at the Staples Center. The Lakers and Mavericks, who have lost one game each, will look to bounce back with their upcoming encounter. 

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Mavericks Christmas Day game?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The game will be broadcast by ESPN/ABC. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App) to watch live games.

Lakers vs Mavericks team news

The Lakers and Mavericks are meant to highlight the NBA's Christmas Day schedule. Doncic scored 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists during their 102-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The young All-Star is regarded as one of the league's best already, and many believe he will be the one to dethrone King James eventually. 

James, playing his 18th NBA season, might be looking at an ankle injury. The soon-to-be 36-year-old led the Lakers to their 17th NBA title in October, and will be looking for a two-peat in 2021. Anthony Davis, who has been the other side of Lakers' success, scored 18 points during their 116-109 defeat against the LA Clippers. 

  • Lakers – LeBron James on day-to-day basis (ankle)
  • Mavericks – Kristaps Porzingis out

Complete NBA Christmas Day schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME BROADCAST

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

 December 25, 12:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks

 

December 25, 2:30 PM EST (December 26, 1:00 AM IST)

 ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

December 25, 5:00 PM EST (December 26, 3:30 AM IST)

 ABC

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST)

 ESPN/ABC

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

December 25, 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST)

 ESPN

