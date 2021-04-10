Lakers Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, H2H and Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Saturday, April 10. The regular season NBA game between the two giants is scheduled to commence at 8:30 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 6:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Lakers vs Nets team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated clash.

Lakers vs Nets preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in fifth place on the Western Conference standings, with 32 wins and 20 defeats this campaign. Frank Vogel's side have struggled to put in a run of consistent displays since the start of April, suffering defeats against the Bucks and Clippers, while recording wins over the Kings and the Raptors. Most recently, the Lakers suffered defeat against the Miami Heat.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets are at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings, with 36 wins and 16 losses to their name. Steve Nash's side suffered a shock defeat against the Bulls last weekend but bounced back with wins over the Knicks and the Pelicans. They will be hoping to continue their stellar run of form this campaign when they face the reigning NBA champions on Saturday.

Lakers vs Nets team news injuries and suspensions

The LA Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (calf strain) and LeBron James (ankle) for this game as both players are currently recovering from long-term injuries.

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out James Harden (hamstring) and Tyler Johnson (knee) for this game.

Lakers vs Nets H2H record

The Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers have played 92 games in the regular season with 27 victories for the Nets and 65 for the Lakers. This will be the second time this year that the Lakers and Nets meet. The Nets recorded a 109-98 win over the Lakers in their previous meeting.

Lakers vs Nets prediction

Both teams have injury concerns for star players heading into this game, however, given that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are expected to start for the Nets, our prediction is a win for the hosts.

How to watch NBA live? Lakers vs Nets live stream details

The live broadcast of NBA games in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. NBA fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

In the USA, the Lakers vs Nets live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription. Live scores and updates from the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

