Lakers Vs Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Los Angeles Lakers are all set to face Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 match, which will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Saturday night as per the local time. Lakers home into their home game having lost their last four matches, having won their last game against the Dallas Mavericks 104-107 on December 16. At the same time, Nets head into the match after losing to Orlando Magic 93-100 on December 19, after winning four consecutive matches.

NBA 2021-22: Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets- Team News and Injury Report

Ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Staple Center, Brooklyn Nets sit at the top of the points standings in the Eastern Conference table with 21 wins and nine defeats. At the same time, the Lakers sit sixth in the Western Conference standings with 16 wins and 17 defeats to their name so far. In the last 10 games, the Nets have a winning record of 7-3, with an average of 110.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers have a record of 4-6 in their last 10 games, with an average of 105.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game.

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are set to miss out on the match for the Lakers because of injuries, while Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore sit out of the squad due to health and safety protocols. At the same time, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, James Johnson, DeAndre’ Bembry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, David Duke Jr., LaMarcus Aldridge, Day’Ron Sharpe sit out for the Nets, due to the health and safety protocols. Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton sit out due to injuries. Lebron James and Russel Westbrook will be the top two players for the Lakers while James Harden and Blake Griffin are the two top players for the Nets.

NBA 2021-22: Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Lakers vs Nets, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Footprint Center at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Nets, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Nets match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM on Saturday in the US and at 1:00 AM on Sunday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @lakers/@brooklynnets)