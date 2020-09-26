Lakers Vs Nuggets Live Stream Details; How To Watch Western Conference Finals Game 5 LIVE

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet for the Western Conference Finals Game 5 on Saturday, September 26, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, September 27, 6:30 AM IST). The Lakers will enter Game 5 with a 3-1 lead, hoping to put away the series with one last win. However, the Nuggets have come back consecutive from 1-3 deficits this postseason.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets Western Conference finals Game 5 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (TNT). The game will be broadcast live on Sony Six in India. Apart from TV broadcasts, games can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream Lakers vs Nuggets Game 5 live, as they offer an NBA TV plan.

In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode will stream NBA games live with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 5

Date: Saturday, September 26, 9:00 PM EST (Sunday, September 27, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conference Finals Game 5: Lakers vs Nuggets team news and preview

With their 1-3 deficit, the Nuggets are on the brink of elimination for the third consecutive time this postseason. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 34-points during the team's 114-108 Game 4 victory, while LeBron James added 26 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. If they win, this will be the Lakers first NBA Final in a decade. The last time it happened, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant led the team to their 16th franchise title.

"We played great down the stretch; we played great overall," Davis said after the game. "There's still some things we've got to fix if we want to put this thing away." However, the 27-year-old guard is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. If Davis doesn't play, the Nuggets might make their expected comeback, pushing a Game 6. On the other, Jamal Murray scored 32 points for the Nuggets, which included a Michael Jordan-style layup. Jerami Grant added 17 points.

Lakers vs Nuggets prediction

Nuggets win, forcing a Game 6

