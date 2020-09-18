Lakers Vs Nuggets Live Stream Details; How To Watch Western Conference Finals LIVE

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will meet in Game 1 of the highly anticipated Western Conference Finals on Friday, September 18, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, September 19, 6:30 am IST). The Nuggets beat the LA Clippers 104-89 in Game 7 to advance to the WCF series. The Lakers, on the other hand, defeated the Houston Rockets in a 4-1 series.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and in the US?

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets Conference Finals will be broadcast nationally in the USA (TNT). US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in the plan. In India, the game will be telecast on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites.

The Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Date: Friday, September 18, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, September 19, 6:30 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conference Finals: Lakers vs Nuggets team news and preview

T-minus 24 hours to tip-off

While the Lakers have the chance to win their 17th franchise title, the Nuggets have never made it past the conference finals. This is also the first time the Lakers have returned to the postseason in six campaigns. The teams faced each other in the 2009 conference finals as well, which the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers won in six games.

LeBron James has been dominating the postseason, averaging 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Anthony Davis has been leading the Lakers by scoring 27.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game during the playoffs. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets in the playoffs with 27.1 points per game – which includes two 50-point games. Nikola Jokic follows with an average of 25.4 points and 10.8 rebounds this postseason.

Division champs ✅



Conference champs 🔲



NBA champs 🔲



WE AIN'T FINISHED YET. #MileHighBasketball

