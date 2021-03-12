Lakers Vs Pacers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers in what promises to be a captivating clash in the NBA regular season on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 13. Here's a look at how to watch the Lakers vs Pacers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Lakers vs Pacers prediction and game preview

The Los Angeles Lakers fell off space towards the end of the first half of the NBA regular season, and the defending champions are currently third behind the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. LeBron James & co. have only won three of their last 10 games before the All-Star Break and have largely struggled in the absence of Anthony Davis, who continues be ruled out with an injury. The Lakers lost their last two games heading into the All-Star Sunday and will hope to begin the second half with a bang against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers meanwhile have struggled in the Eastern Conference this season and find themselves out of playoff places with a 16-19 record. Indiana mustered four wins in their last 10 games before the mid-season break, losing to the Denver Nuggets in their last game. The Pacers will themselves hope to bring their season back on track and with Lakers depleted for form and injuries, the visitors will fancy their chances at the Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers are natural favourites but will have to do a lot better than they did in their last showing to snatch a win on Friday night.

Lakers vs Pacers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol (out), Alex Caruso (day-to-day)

Indiana Pacers: TJ Warren (out)

Lakers vs Pacers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday, Doug McDermott, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Pacers live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Pacers live stream will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday, March 13.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Pacers Twitter)