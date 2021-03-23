Lakers Vs Pelicans Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Lakers Vs Pelicans Prediction, H2h

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Smoothie King Center and will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 24. Here's a look at where to watch NBA live, Lakers vs Pelicans live stream details, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Lakers vs Pelicans prediction and game preview

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in the absence of Anthony Davis and the Lakers find themselves at third in the Western Conference standings. LeBron James & co. returned to good form since the All-Star break, winning four on the bounce including wins over the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers. However, since then Lakers have dropped two games on the trot, with the latest coming against Phoenix Suns. The defending champions dropped to a 111-94 in the absence of LeBron James, with Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell combining for 45 points.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled this season and find themselves at 12th in the Western Conference Standings. New Orleans have won four of their last 10 games but returned to winning ways last time out against the Denver Nuggets. Pelicans clinched a close 113-108 win, with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combining for 60 points, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipping with 20 points. The Lakers have done well on the road this season, winning 14 of their 23 games, while the Pelicans have won only 12 of their 22 games at the Smoothie King Center. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out, the Pelicans will fancy their chances on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs Pelicans team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Marc Gasol (out)

LeBron James, Marc Gasol (out) New Orleans Pelicans: JJ Redick (out), Lonzo Ball (day-to-day)

Lakers vs Pelicans team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Montrezl Harrell

Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Montrezl Harrell New Orleans Pelicans: Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Pelicans live in India?

To answer the 'how to watch Hornets vs Lakers live' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Pelicans live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 24. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Pelicans Twitter)