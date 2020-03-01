Lakers Vs Pelicans Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

Los Angeles Lakers will go up against New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA match-up on Sunday night. The Lakers were victorious against the Pelicans the last these two teams met in the NBA. Here are the Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming details along with other squad updates.

Ja Morant starred in Grizzlies in the win against LA Lakers

"I'm thankful for this guy who tweeted and said I don't have that fire in my eye no more. That game right there was for him."@JaMorant went for 27 points and 14 assists in a win over the Lakers then dropped gems in his postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/mQlJLqAPos — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 1, 2020

Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming and preview

LeBron James had a game to remember against the Pelicans where he posted a season-high 40-point tally. The Lakers succumbed to a disappointing loss to Memphis Grizzlies in their last NBA outing and will look to bounce back with a win against the Pelicans. After the Lakers' loss, Pelicans made their way to a comprehensive win against Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. They will look to add to that tally at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.

Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming: Lakers vs Pelicans live stream online on FanCode

Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Lakers vs Pelicans live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Lakers vs Pelicans game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Lakers vs Pelicans live score and updates.

Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming: How to watch Lakers vs Pelicanslive match on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Lakers vs Pelicans live telecast in India.

Lakers vs Pelicans live streaming: Lakers vs Pelicans live telecast in India

The games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Lakers vs Pelicans live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

