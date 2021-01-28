Lakers Vs Pistons Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Detroit Pistons—almost at the bottom of the Eastern Conference—will meet the Los Angeles Lakers for their upcoming encounter. Though the Pistons are clearly struggling to score this season, the Lakers will be facing them after a 107-106 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. The defending champions had their three-game winning streak snapped, and will look to secure another victory on the road against the Pistons.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
JG set a franchise record tonight with his 1⃣7⃣th straight game with at least 2⃣ made triples 💪 pic.twitter.com/m23haYPsZM— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2021
Last season, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the season to take a hiatus, the Lakers and the Pistons met once. One of the best teams in the league, Los Angeles beat the Pistons 106-99. This will be the first encounter for the teams this season.
Heart-breaker, but back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/owD4lIDqrL— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021
Previously leading the Western Conference table, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked second with a 14-5 win-loss record. The Utah Jazz are currently ranked first with 14 wins and four losses. The Clippers are ranked third. On the other hand, the Pistons are currently placed 14th in the East, winning only four of their 18 games played. They rank above only the Washington Wizards—who are currently last with three wins and 11 losses.