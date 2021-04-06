Lakers Vs Raptors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Lakers Vs Raptors Prediction, H2h

With a depleted roster, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Toronto Raptors. While the latter will play with their share of players benched, the team is looking at a possible three-game streak. "Hopefully we'll get a guy or two back here during the week," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, thinking that their team will eventually be okay. "It's all day-to-day stuff. I don't know. I mean, if we can spread these nine guys out here a little bit".

The Raptors played without Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet on Monday, still managing to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101.

"They'll both be on the road with us, and AD continues to ramp up but is still a ways away, and LeBron is still out indefinitely," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' injury.

"I think where we're at, we just have to play the right way on the offensive end," said Kyle Kuzma, adding that he feels the team will do alright on the defensive end.

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Toronto Raptors.

This will the first time both teams play this season. As of last season, the Raptors are on an 11-game winning streak against the Lakers.

With 31 wins and 19 losses, the Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. Previously ranked second and third, the team has slipped down the table after losing James and Davis to injuries. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks trail behind the Lakers.

The Raptors, who will host the Lakers, are ranked 11th in the East with 20 wins and 30 losses. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top two seeds in the East. The Chicago Bulls are ranked above the Raptors, while the Cleveland Cavaliers follow.

