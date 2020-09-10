Lakers Vs Rockets Live Streaming Details: How To Watch NBA Playoffs Live In USA And India?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will face each other for the Western Conference semi-finals Game 4 on Thursday, September 10, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, September 11, 4:30 AM IST). The Lakers, with a 2-1 lead, will look to win three in a row and push the Rockets to the brink of elimination. Rockets won Game 1, while the Lakers went on to win the next two games.

Lakers vs Rockets live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Rockets Game 4 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (TNT). US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. In India, the upcoming game will be shown on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites. The Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription.

Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, worldwide fans can stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Rockets Game 4

Date: Thursday, September 10, 7:00 PM EST (Friday, September 11, 4:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Rockets Game 4: Lakers vs Rockets team news and preview

Lakers beat Rockets 112-102 in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead



Bron: 36 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

AD: 26 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST

Rondo: 21 PTS & 9 AST pic.twitter.com/yrpyRta1Qb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2020

The Lakers, who have not been consistent defensively, have managed to step up their game during the last two games. James, who recorded 36 points during Game 3, also scored 4 blocks. While Anthony Davis and James have been dominating the floor, Rajon Rando added 21 points off the bench. While the Rockets maintain their offensive attack, the Lakers' clutch blocks have helped them gain a lead this series. However, the Rockets, who overcame a 21-point deficit with a 41-point third quarter, are capable of levelling the series 2-2.

(Image source: AP)