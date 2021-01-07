Lakers Vs Spurs Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Thursday night. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 8 and will be played at the Staples Center in LA. Here's a look at how to watch Lakers vs Spurs live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Lakers vs Spurs prediction and preview

The Lakers are on a four-game winning run and the onus is on LeBron James and Co. to take the initiative when they return home to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The defending champions have won six of their eight games this season and are second in the Western Conference, and could put pressure on early risers Phoenix Suns. The defending champions laboured to a 94-92 in over strugglers Memphis Grizzlies last time out, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis again coming to heir rescue.

Bron and AD taking care of business 👑〰 pic.twitter.com/EyEy8zaNpG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2021

The Spurs, on the other hand, were on a four-game winless run before playing the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center and snapped their streak on Wednesday. San Antonio will hope to build momentum with that impressive win record but face a stern test against a Lakers outfit who'll be raring to get going at home. Whilethe Lakers are favourites, the Spurs will no doubt smell blood with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James nursing knocks, and not at full fitness.

Lakers vs Spurs team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers : Alex Caruso (Out), Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day)

: Alex Caruso (Out), Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day) San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White, Quinndary Weatherspoon, LaMarcus Aldrige

Lakers vs Spurs team news: Predicted line-up

Los Angeles Lakers: Denis Schroder, Anthony Davis, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Spurs live stream?

In India, the live broadcast of NBA 2020/21 will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 8.

