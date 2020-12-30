Lakers Vs Spurs Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Regular-season Live

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA regular-season game on Thursday morning. The game will begin at 7:00 AM IST on December 31 at the AT&T Center, Texas. Here's how you can watch the Lakers vs Spurs live stream live in India, Lakers vs Spurs team news and our Lakers vs Spurs prediction.

First road trip of the regular season ✈️



Ready for #LakeShowLiftoff pic.twitter.com/1dp3zQh5o3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2020

Also Read | First-round Pick Tyrese Haliburton Leads Kings Past Nuggets

NBA regular-season 2020-21: Lakers vs Spurs preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have not yet fully found their form as they were expected to after their glorious 17th title win in the last season. The defending champions are 2-2 in the regular season despite having played all their four games so far at home. The side will hope to finally click together in their first game on the road this season against the Spurs. Currently 7th in the Western Conference, the Lakers will hope to brush off their defeats against the Clippers and the Trail Blazers and move up in the standings.

The San Antonio Spurs have been on point with their defensive game this season but have missed some scoring opportunities. They will also be coming into the game off of their first loss in three games. The Spurs closely missed out on maintaining their two-match winning streak after going down 98-95 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. A win against a not-so-settled Lakers side could give the 5th placed Spurs an upper hand going into the new year.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Had Plans To Leave Nike, start His Own 'Mamba' Shoe Brand Weeks Before Death

NBA regular-season 2020-21: Lakers vs Spurs H2H

The Lakers and the Spurs have played against each other a total of 230 times in the history of the NBA. Both teams have an almost equal win-loss record, with the Lakers taking a slight edge, at 119–111. Of this, the Spurs have the upper hand in regular-season games, having won 89 games to the Lakers' 85. However, when it has mattered most, the Lakers have flourished. They have won 34 of their post-season encounters against the Spurs, who have managed just 22. The Lakers' longest winning streak against the Spurs is six in a row, while the Spurs won eight in a row from 2015-17. The current win streak - of three - belongs to the Lakers.

Also Read | By Looks Of Scores, The NBA Is Off To A 'strange' Start

Lakers vs Spurs prediction

According to our Lakers vs Spurs prediction, the Lakers will win this game.

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Spurs live stream?

Unlike last season, none of the NBA games will be televised in India this time around. There will also be no official live streaming service for any of the NBA games in India this season. Instead, fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch games live on the NBA App. This Lakers vs Spurs game will begin at 7:00 AM IST and the live stream can be accessed on the NBA App with a League Pass.

Also Read | Clippers Rebound From 51-point Debacle To Top Wolves 124-101

Image Credits: Lakers Twitter