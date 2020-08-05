Lakers Vs Thunder Live Stream Details; How To Watch NBA Live In USA And India

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet at the NBA bubble on Wednesday, August 5, 6:30 PM EST (Thursday, August 6, 4 AM IST). The Lakers last defeated the Utah Jazz and are currently sitting top of the Western Conference standings. The Thunder are placed sixth with a 41-25 win-loss record.

Lakers vs Thunder live stream details: How to watch NBA live

The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN in the USA. Indian fans will be able to watch the game on Sony Six. Fans in the US with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream the game online. Indian fans can use the Sony LIV app or FanCode app with a premium subscription to stream select games. Along with streaming apps, the game is also available to all fans who have bought an NBA League Pass subscription. The League Pass allows players to stream all games at the bubble along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Lakers vs Thunder live stream: What time is Lakers vs Thunder?

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 6:30 PM EST (Thursday, August 6, 4 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Thunder team news and preview

The @Lakers clinch the West's #1 seed behind @AntDavis23's DOMINANT performance! #WholeNewGame



42 PTS | 12 REB | 3 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/JQJcfdsmeG — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2020

The Lakers will enter the game on the back of a 116-108 win over the Jazz, while the OKC Thunder will look to overcome their 121-112 loss to Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with a 42-point performance, followed by LeBron James with 22 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer for Thunder with 24 points, followed by Chris Paul, who finished with 23 points. While talking to the reporters, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan stated that the game could be a learning experience for the team who have performed poorly and "without rhythm". The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley, who has opted out of the season and Rajon Rondo (hand injury).

CP3 makes it look easy 🌩



Watch Chris Paul’s (18 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST) best plays from Saturday before the @okcthunder take on the Denver Nuggets at 4 PM ET on @NBATV! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/aGG3sduPNK — NBA (@NBA) August 3, 2020

(Image source: NBA.com)