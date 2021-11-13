Lakers Vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

Los Angeles Lakers are set to play against Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA 2021-22 match which will be played at the Staples Center on November 13. Lakers head into the match looking to extend their winning streak after winning two back-to-back games against Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. Whereas, the Timberwolves look to end their six-match losing streak by winning against the Lakers in Saturday’s match. In the current NBA 2021-22 points table, Lakers are the table toppers with 10 wins and a single loss to their name, while the Timberwolves sit down at the 13th position with only three wins and seven losses.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Lakers vs Timberwolves, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST on Saturday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Timberwolves, NBA match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM on Friday in the US.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Lakers vs Timberwolves match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start from the Staples Center at 3:30 AM on Saturday in the UK.

(Image: AP)