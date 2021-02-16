Lakers Vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves after their 122-105 loss against the Denver Nuggets. The defending champions had their seven-game streak broken and will look to secure another win. Anthony Davis, leading the team with LeBron James, will be gone for a few weeks due to his recent injury. James leads with a 25.5-point average, followed by Davis (22.5 PTS).

The Timberwolves will face the Lakers after having won a game following a four-game losing streak. Recent returnee Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 21.6 points per game. Malik Beasley (20.9 PTS) and D'Angelo Russell (19.3 PTS) follow.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 8:00 PM EST (Wednesday, February 17, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lakers vs Timberwolves TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports North and Spectrum SportsNet.

Lakers vs Timberwolves team news

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jarrett Culver – Out, left ankle

D'Angelo Russell – Out, leg

Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Caruso – Day to day, hand

LeBron James – Day to day, ankle

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Lakers vs Timberwolves h2h record

This will be the second time the Lakers and the Timberwolves will meet during the 2020-21 season. They last met in December, where the Lakers won 127-91. With Davis sidelined even then, Kyle Kuzma scored team-high 20 points while James added 18. Anthony Edwards had 15 points for the Timberwolves.

Lakers vs Timberwolves prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA standings

The Lakers — defending champions — are currently placed second in the Western Conference with 21 wins and seven losses. Probably looking to secure the No. 1 seed by the end of the regular season, the Lakers will look to beat the Timberwolves next. The Wolves, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Western Conference table with 7-20 win-loss record. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to lead the East.

Top 🖐️ Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/FozTOAyGKq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 15, 2021

