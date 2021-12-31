Lakers Vs Trail Blazers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) match on Friday night (as per local time) at the iconic Staples Center in California. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 AM IST on January 1, 2022.

As things stand in the Western Conference, the Lakers are currently in seventh place with 17 wins, while the Trail Blazers are currently in twelfth place with 13 victories. Ahead of what promises to be another thrilling contest, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

Happy birthday to the 👑, LeBron James 🎉#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HRk2UYAPI6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2021

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 4:30 AM BST on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream details in the US

United States fans can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the LA Lakers vs Trail Blazers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers

Point Guard: Isaiah Thomas

Shooting Guard: Russell Westbrook

Small Forward: Wayne Ellington

Power Forward: LeBron James

Centre: DeAndre Jordan

Injury concerns: Avery Bradley (head contusion), LeBron James (rectus abdominal strain), Anthony Davis (MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise knee).

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guard: CJ McCollum

Small Forward: Norman Powell

Power Forward: Robert Covington

Centre: Jusuf Nurkic

Injury concerns: No reported issues