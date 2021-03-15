Lakers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Monday, March 15. The NBA regular season game between the two Western Conference giants is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 16 at 8:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Lakers vs Warriors team news, live stream details and our prediction for the blockbuster game.

Lakers vs Warriors preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in third place on the Western Conference standings, with 25 wins and 13 losses. Frank Vogel's side suffered two defeats in a row prior to the NBA All-Star break but then recorded a 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in the first game after the break. The defending NBA champions will be keen on making a statement in their game against the Warriors on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in ninth place on the Western Conference table, with 20 wins and 19 defeats this season. Steve Kerr's side put an end to their four-game losing streak with a stunning victory over Conference leaders Utah Jazz on Sunday night. The Warriors will be eager to get back to winning ways in a bid to make it to the playoffs and end the second half of the season on a high.

Lakers vs Warriors team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Lakers, Kostas Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso (mild concussion), Anthony Davis (right calf strain), Jared Dudley (right MCL tear) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) are out.

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss will miss out.

Lakers vs Warriors prediction and H2H record

These two teams have played each other a total of 425 times with the Lakers having the clear edge in the H2H record. The Lakers have won 256 games over the Warriors while the Warriors have recorded 169 wins over the Lakers.

The Warriors always seem to perform went their backs are against the walls and with Steph Curry fit and firing for Kerr's side, our prediction for the game is a win for the hosts.

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Warriors live?

In India, the NBA games will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available as fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

In the USA, the Lakers vs Warriors live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

