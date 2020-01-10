Lakers Willing To Trade Kyle Kuzma For Kings Star Bogdan Bogdanovic: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers are currently the best side in the Western Conference with a 30-7 win-loss record. While they are not desperate to make changes in their side, the latest reports suggest they could, however, be interested in a trade if a right deal is put forward. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers will be ready to listen to offers for any of their stars except LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The report suggests Lakers aren't opposed to the idea of a trade before the deadline ends on February 6. It is not expected that the Lakers would make dramatic changes to their squad. They would still be interested in improving their options from the bench.

Lakers Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma set to go?

Sacramento is among the teams that has tried to engage the Lakers in Kyle Kuzma trade talks, league sources say. The Kings know they would have to include sharpshooter (and soon-to-be restricted free agent) Bogdan Bogdanovic, for starters, in a Kuzma deal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2020

Recently, multiple reports emerged that Lakers are willing to part ways with 24-year-old Kyle Kuzma ahead of the deadline. Kuzma has struggled with a foot injury this season, which has already affected his efficacy as the 'sixth man'. He is averaging just 12 points and 3.6 rebounds this season. Reports further add that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka contacted the Sacramento Kings to discuss a potential deal. Lakers are looking to trade Kyle Kuzma for Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic.

To follow up, the Kings aren’t shopping Bogdan Bogdanovic and would need to be blown away by an offer. Kings are fine with his RFA status https://t.co/URNFTl4KPe — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 6, 2020

The 27-year-old Serbian is one of the key players for the Kings and he reportedly tops the Lakers' wishlist. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. Experts believe the Sacramento Kings would consider only a substantial offer for a trade deal with their guard.

Lakers Trade Rumours: Anthony Davis' contract scenario

Some reports also state that Lakers offered a four-year deal worth $146 million to Anthony Davis. The 26-year-old, however, rejected the offer, hinting his intentions to enter the NBA Free Agency. While Davis plans to officially enter the market, he is still widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

(Image Source: NBA.com)