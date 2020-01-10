The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lakers Willing To Trade Kyle Kuzma For Kings Star Bogdan Bogdanovic: Reports

Basketball News

LA Lakers have reportedly made all their players available for trade except LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They want to use Kyle Kuzma for signing Bogdanovic.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers are currently the best side in the Western Conference with a 30-7 win-loss record. While they are not desperate to make changes in their side, the latest reports suggest they could, however, be interested in a trade if a right deal is put forward. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers will be ready to listen to offers for any of their stars except LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The report suggests Lakers aren't opposed to the idea of a trade before the deadline ends on February 6. It is not expected that the Lakers would make dramatic changes to their squad. They would still be interested in improving their options from the bench. 

Also Read | Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines Lakers' $146 Million Contract Extension Offer

Lakers Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma set to go?

Recently, multiple reports emerged that Lakers are willing to part ways with 24-year-old Kyle Kuzma ahead of the deadline. Kuzma has struggled with a foot injury this season, which has already affected his efficacy as the 'sixth man'. He is averaging just 12 points and 3.6 rebounds this season. Reports further add that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka contacted the Sacramento Kings to discuss a potential deal. Lakers are looking to trade Kyle Kuzma for Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Also Read | Lakers' Anthony Davis Falls Hard On Tailbone, Leaves Game

 

The 27-year-old Serbian is one of the key players for the Kings and he reportedly tops the Lakers' wishlist. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season. Experts believe the Sacramento Kings would consider only a substantial offer for a trade deal with their guard. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers And Lakers In The Hunt For Knicks' Marcus Morris?

Lakers Trade Rumours: Anthony Davis' contract scenario

Some reports also state that Lakers offered a four-year deal worth $146 million to Anthony Davis. The 26-year-old, however, rejected the offer, hinting his intentions to enter the NBA Free Agency. While Davis plans to officially enter the market, he is still widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers Rumoured To Be Open To Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons Trade

(Image Source: NBA.com)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20