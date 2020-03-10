LAL Vs BKN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will play against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA this week. Both teams will face each other at the Staples Center on Tuesday night, (Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 AM IST). Fans can play the LAL vs BKN live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction, LAL vs BKN Dream11 team, LAL vs BKN top picks, LAL vs BKN match prediction and all other details regarding the LAL vs BKN live game.

LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction: LAL vs BKN Dream11 team and preview

Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets faced each other in the NBA earlier this season. It was the Lakers who emerged victorious by a 128-113 margin back then. The Lakers qualified for the play-offs after win over Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks and have won 49 games and lost 13 games till now. They won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103. Lakers will look to win the game and continue their stay atop the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets will have to win the game and improve their win-loss record to stand a chance to qualify for the play-offs. Brooklyn Nets currently have won 29 games and lost 34 games. Nets come into the game after winning their last game against Chicago Bulls 110-107. They take on the in-form Lakers and a win will help them move up the table.

LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction: LAL vs BKN Dream11 squad



LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction: LAL vs BKN Dream11 squad: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Markieff Morris, Dion Waiters, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr, Rajon Rondo

LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction: LAL vs BKN Dream11 squad: Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Waller-Prince and Garrett Temple.

LAL vs BKN Dream11 team: LAL vs BKN Dream11 top picks

Here is the LAL vs BKN Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

Point-guards: S Dinwiddie, A Caruso

Shooting-guards: J Harris, A Bradley

Small-forwards: L James (Star Player), T Luwawu-Cabarrot

Power-forwards: A Davis

Centre: J McGee:

LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers are favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAL vs BKN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the LAL vs BKN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.