LAL Vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NBA Match Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will go up against the Boston Celtics (BOS) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2021 season on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 PM local time (Friday, April 16 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAL vs BOS Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAL vs BOS Dream11 team.

LAL vs BOS Dream11 game preview

The Boston Celtics are in their top form and are enjoying a great run. Brad Stevens' men are currently on a four-game win streak, winning six of their past seven games. Jayson Tatum has been phenomenal so far, averaging 29.4 points on 50-40-90 shooting to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, are 4-3 in their past seven games and even though they won their last game, they have not won two consecutive games since March 28. In the absence of key players Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Andre Drummond shined against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, generating 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, he made a combined seven points in the next two games and would be looking to redeem himself.

LAL vs BOS: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again be without Anthony Davis and LeBron James on Thursday as they are out due to injury. Markieff Morris is also sidelined for the upcoming game after suffering an ankle injury against Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, The Boston Celtics will be without Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson, who are out due to COVID restrictions and injuries.

LAL vs BOS Dream11 team: Roster

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Ben McLemore, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Evan Fournier, Luke Kornet, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Moritz Wagner, Kemba Walker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III

NBA Dream11: LAL vs BOS Top Picks

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III

LAL vs BOS Dream11 team

Point Guards: Dennis Schroder

Shooting Guards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marcus Smart

Small Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Talen Horton-Tucker

Power Forwards: Kyle Kuzma, Robert Williams III

Centres: Andre Drummond

LAL vs BOS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Lakers will come out on top in this contest.

ANOTHER big second half from our @Gatorade Player of the Game, @jaytatum0 ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/27I1FY7mlB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 14, 2021

Note: The above LAL vs BOS playing 11, LAL vs BOS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAL vs BOS live and LAL vs BOS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Boston Celtics/ Twitter