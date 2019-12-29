LAL Vs DAL Dream11 NBA Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will play against each other on Monday, December 30, 8:00 AM IST (Saturday, December 29, 9:30 PM EST). The game will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Mavericks are currently at a 21-10 win-loss record and are ranked fifth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles Lakers are at a 25-7 win-loss record and are currently leading the Western Conference. You can also play the LAL vs DAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAL vs DAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and player performances.

LAL vs DAL Dream11 Player performances

Luka Doncic is leading the Mavericks with 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis follows with an average of 17.4 points. Tim Hardaway Jr (13.4 ppg) has also performed well. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are leading the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.7 points while James is averaging 25.7 points and a career-high 10.6 assists. Kyle Kuzma (11.9 ppg) has also been performing well.

LAL vs DAL Dream11 Injury Update

As of now, no player from the Mavericks or the Lakers is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming LAL vs DAL game.

LAL vs DAL Squads

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

LAL vs DAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (SP)

Shooting-guards: Danny Green

Small-forwards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dorian Finney-Smith

Centre: Dwight Powell, Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The LAL vs DAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

