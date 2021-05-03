LAL Vs DEN Dream11: Lakers Vs Nuggets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will go up against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2021 season on Monday, May 3 at 7:00 PM local time (Tuesday, May 4 at 7:30 AM). The game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here is our LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAL vs DEN Dream11 team.

LAL vs DEN Dream11 game preview

The Denver Nuggets are currently at the third spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Michael Porter Jr and team have played 64 games so far in the tournament, winning 43 and losing 21. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with a win-loss record of 36-28.

LAL vs DEN: Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the Staples Center without LeBron James, who is currently dealing with soreness in his right ankle. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder will also miss the game as he’s recovering from his calf injury. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Will Barton and Monte Morris on Monday night as they are on the injured list, while Zeke Nnaji is also reported to be absent.

LAL vs DEN Dream11 team: Roster

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Ben McLemore, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green, Shaquille Harrison, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, JaVale McGee, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr, Austin Rivers

NBA Dream11: LAL vs DEN Top Picks

Los Angeles Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, JaMychal Green

LAL vs DEN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jamal Murray, Alex Caruso

Shooting Guards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Small Forwards: Michael Porter Jr

Power Forwards: Anthony Davis, Aaron Gordon

Centres: Andre Drummond, JaMychal Green

LAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Denver Nuggets will come out on top in this contest.

