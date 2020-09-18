LAL Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA WCF Game 1 Live

Kanye West Calls The NBA A 'Modern-Day Slave Ship' In Latest Twitter Rant The LA Lakers (LAL) will face off against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals this week. The LAL vs DEN game is scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST on September 19 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Here is our LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction, LAL vs DEN Dream11 team and LAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Doc Rivers Comments On LA Sheriff Challenging LeBron, Says No One Wants "anyone Killed"

LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an unexpectedly stellar run this season. Coming into the finals, they have lost only their first games to the Rockets, and Trail Blazers. They have dominated over every team and it doesn’t seem like there’s anything stopping Le Bron James and co from going all the way this year. He will hope to take the Lakers to what could be a record-equalling 17th franchise title.

However, if there’s one team that can stop the Lakers juggernaut it is the Denver Nuggets. None of the finalists have fought as hard as the Nuggets to be where they are. After rallying back from 1-3 deficits not once, but twice, this season, the Nuggets have proved that they are strong contenders for the title. On the back of great performances by Jamal Murray and co. the Nuggets will hope to make a historic first appearance at the NBA Finals since 1976.

LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Playing 5 (Expected)

LeBron James (PG)

Danny Green (SG)

Kyle Kuzma (SF)

Anthony Davis (PF)

JaVale McGee (C)

Denver Nuggets Playing 5 (Expected)

Jamal Murray (PG)

Gary Harris (SG)

Will Barton (SF)

Jerami Grant (PF)

Nikola Jokic (C)

LAL vs DEN Key Players

LA Lakers - Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee

Denver Nuggets - Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

Also Read | Kanye West Calls The NBA A 'Modern-Day Slave Ship' In Latest Twitter Rant

LAL vs DEN Dream11 team

PF - Jamal Murray, LeBron James

SG - Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF - Kyle Kuzma

PF - Anthony Davis, Jerami Grant

C - Nikola Jokic

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Final Game Hardwood Floor Expected To Fetch $500,000 At Auction

LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction

According to our LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction, in keeping with the Lakers' losing the first game streak, the motivated Denver Nuggets will win this match.

Note: The LAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction and LAL vs DEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs DEN Dream11 team and LAL vs DEN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Western Conference Finals: Lakers Vs Nuggets Key Players, Storylines And Prediction

Image Credits: Denver Nuggets Twitter