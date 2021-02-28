LAL Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, NBA 2021 Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming NBA game on February 28 (March 1, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start at 5 PM ET (Monday, 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction, LAL vs GSW game prediction, LAL vs GSW rosters and LAL vs GSW live game preview.

LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction: LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction live game schedule

The Lakers finally brought an end to their 4-match losing streak by beating the Trail Blazers 102-93. Following the win, the Lakers have now a 23-11 win-loss record placing them third in the Western Conference behind the LA Clippers (2nd spot) and conference toppers Utah Jazz. The win in the previous game was due to an impressive performance from Dennis Schroder who scored 22 points and provided excellent support to LeBron James who once again led the side from the front with 28 points.

The best buckets & dimes from @Money23Green's historic night on #WarriorsGround



11 PTS | 12 REB | 19 AST pic.twitter.com/51Fer4LNqX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 27, 2021

The Golden State Warriors meanwhile are 7th in the Western Conference with a 19-15 win-loss record. Their previous game was against the Charlotte Hornets which they won 130-121 courtesy of a fine performance from Stephen Curry with 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr, also with 27 points. Fans can expect a great contest between these two sides.

LAL vs GSW Dream11 team: Latest team news

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guard Quinn Cook who appeared in 16 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.1 points in 3.9 minutes per game. The Lakers recently signed Damian Jones to a 10-day contract ahead of the Trail Blazers game after he was waived off by the Phoenix Suns. He will provide an option at the centre while Anthony Davis remains on the sidelines due to a calf strain

LAL vs GSW Dream11 team: LAL vs GSW rosters

LAL: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Mathews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder, Damian Jones

GSW: Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction: LAL vs GSW Dream11 team

Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Dennis Schroder, Kelly Oubre Jr

Small Forwards: LeBron James, Draymond Green

Power Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Centre: Marc Gasol

LAL vs GSW live: LAL vs GSW game prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction and LAL vs GSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs GSW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

