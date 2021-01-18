LAL Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will go up against the LA Lakers in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21. The LAL vs GSW match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST from the Staples Center, Los Angeles on January 19, 2021 (7:00 PM local time, January 18). Here is our LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction, LAL vs GSW Dream11 team and LAL vs GSW Dream11 top picks.

LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The LA Lakers will come into this game looking for yet another dominant performance at home. Since their two early losses put them at 2-2 late in December 2020, the Lakers have shot up to a brilliant 11-3 to go to the top of the Western Conference table. The defending champions have now won nine of their last ten games and are on a five-match winning streak. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-95 in their previous game and their last loss was against the Spurs ten days ago.

Despite starting the year well with a 2-2 record similar to the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors are now at 6-6 and in 8th place on the Western Conference table. They are on a two-match losing streak, having lost back to back games to the Nuggets and the Pacers. The Golden State Warriors will also be combating season-ending injuries to Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss while Alen Smailagic will be missing from this game.

The LA Lakers have listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis and Wesley Matthews as probable for the game, while LeBron James has once again been listed as questionable. However, we can take these with a pinch of salt as LeBron has been on the injury list forever but has still played all games for the Lakers. Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo will be the only players the Lakers will be missing indefinitely.

LAL vs GSW starting lineup prediction

Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr (SG), Andrew Wiggins (SF), Draymond Green (PF), James Wiseman (C)

LA Lakers - Dennis Schroder (SG), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (PG), LeBron James (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), Marc Gasol (C)

LAL vs GSW Key Players

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

LA Lakers - LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis

LAL vs GSW Dream11 team

PG: Steph Curry, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SG: Dennis Schroder, Kelly Oubre Jr

SF: LeBron James, Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: Anthony Davis

LAL vs GSW game prediction

According to our LAL vs GSW match prediction, the LA Lakers will win this match.

Note: The LAL vs GSW Dream11 prediction and LAL vs GSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs GSW Dream11 team, LAL vs GSW playing 11 and LAL vs GSW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

