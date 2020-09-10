LAL Vs HOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

The Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-finals in the NBA playoffs on Thursday, September 10 (September 11 for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 7 pm ET (Friday, 4:30 am IST). Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the series 2-1, which means James Harden and the Houston Rockets will need a win to avoid slipping further into the abyss.

Fans can play the LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction, LAL vs HOU Dream11 top picks and the LAL vs HOU Dream11 team.

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, September 10 (September 11, as per Indian timings)

Time: 7 pm ET, 4:30 am IST (Friday)

Venue: AdventHealth Center in Wesley Chapel, Florida

LAL vs HOU live: LAL vs HOU Dream11 team, squad list

LAL vs HOU Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok

LAL vs HOU Dream11 team: Houston Rockets squad

Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons, James Harden, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Danuel House, DeMarre Carroll, Robert Covington, Luc Mbah a Moute, Bruno Caboclo, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Tyson Chandler

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction: LAL vs HOU Dream11 top picks

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook (PG), James Harden (SG), Danuel House (SF), Robert Covington (PF), P.J. Tucker (C)

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction: LAL vs HOU Dream11 team

Point Guards: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Danny Green

Small Forwards: Kyle Kuzma, Eric Gordon

Power Forward: Anthony Davis

Centers: JaVale McGee, P.J. Tucker, Tyson Chandler

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win Game 4 of the Conference semi-finals.

Note: The LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction and LAL vs HOU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs HOU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

