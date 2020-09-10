LAL Vs HOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

The Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-finals in the NBA playoffs on Thursday, September 10 (September 11 for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 7 pm ET (Friday, 4:30 am IST). Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the series 2-1, which means James Harden and the Houston Rockets will need a win to avoid slipping further into the abyss.
Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok
Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Chris Clemons, James Harden, Ben McLemore, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Danuel House, DeMarre Carroll, Robert Covington, Luc Mbah a Moute, Bruno Caboclo, P.J. Tucker, Jeff Green, Tyson Chandler
Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win Game 4 of the Conference semi-finals.
