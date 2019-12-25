LAL Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns on Thursday, December 26 at 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 25, 5:00 PM PST). The match will take place at their home Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Clippers have won 22 and lost 10 games, while the Lakers have won 24 and lost 6 games. The Clippers defeated the Lakers during the opening game for the NBA 2019-20 season. Fans can also play the LAL vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the LAL vs LAC Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

LAL vs LAC preview and player performances

Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Paul George follows with a 24.2 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.5 points per game, while Montrezl Harrell has an average of 19. Anthony Davis is currently leading the Lakers with an average of 27.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma also has an 11.3 ppg average.

LAL vs LAC injury updates

Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are expected to play the upcoming LAL vs LAC game on Christmas. Currently, no LA Clippers player is sidelined or listed as questionable for the game.

LAL vs LAC squad details

Los Angeles Clippers squad: Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

LAL vs LAC Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Quin Cook, Patrick Beverley

Shooting-guards: Lou Williams

Small-forwards: Paul George, LeBron James (Captain), Kawhi Leonard (Vice-Captain)

Power-forwards: Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The LAL vs LAC Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

