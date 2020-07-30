LAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live Info

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming NBA game on July 30 (July 31, according to IST). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET and 6:30 AM IST. The key Western Conference match up can have major ramifications when it comes to the playoffs, and both teams will be looking to make a winning restart to their NBA campaign. Fans can play the LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction and the LAL vs LAC Dream11 team.

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer To Promote NBA Restart, Sports Lakers Jersey

We're back in 24 hours. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/COMFA90dhF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 30, 2020

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020 (July 31 for Indian viewers) Time: 9 PM ET, 7:30 AM IST (July 31) Venue: The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL

Also Read: LeBron James Compares Anthony Davis To NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Goggles Photo

LAL vs LAC Dream11 team, full squads

LAL vs LAC Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok

LAL vs LAC Dream11 team: Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Isn't Ready To Win An NBA Title Yet: Scottie Pippen

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: LAL vs LAC Dream11 top picks

Here are the LAL vs LAC live Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch maximum points

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: (PG) LeBron James, (SG) K. Caldwell-Pope, (SF) Danny Green, (PF) Anthony Davis,(C) JaVale McGee

Los Angeles Clippers: (PG) P. Beverley, (SG) L Shamet, (SF) P George, (PF) K Leonard, (C) Ivica Zubac

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? NBA Star's Injury Status Ahead Of Lakers-Clippers Clash

LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction: LAL vs LAC Dream11 team

Point Guards: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley

Shooting Guard: K. Caldwell-Pope

Small Forwards: Paul George, Danny Green

Power Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Centres: Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC Dream11 match prediction

According to our LAL vs LAC Dream 11 match prediction, Los Angeles Lakers are favourites to win this game

Note: The LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction, LAL vs LAC Playing 11 and LAL vs LAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs LAC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/lakers, instagram/laclippers