LAL Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live Info

The Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers (LAC) in the upcoming NBA game on July 30 (July 31, according to IST). The game is scheduled to start by 9 PM ET and 6:30 AM IST. The key Western Conference match up can have major ramifications when it comes to the playoffs, and both teams will be looking to make a winning restart to their NBA campaign. Fans can play the LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LAL vs LAC Dream11 prediction and the LAL vs LAC Dream11 team.
We're back in 24 hours. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/COMFA90dhF— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 30, 2020
LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok
Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac
July 29, 2020
Here are the LAL vs LAC live Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch maximum points
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
Los Angeles Lakers: (PG) LeBron James, (SG) K. Caldwell-Pope, (SF) Danny Green, (PF) Anthony Davis,(C) JaVale McGee
Los Angeles Clippers: (PG) P. Beverley, (SG) L Shamet, (SF) P George, (PF) K Leonard, (C) Ivica Zubac
Point Guards: LeBron James, Patrick Beverley
Shooting Guard: K. Caldwell-Pope
Small Forwards: Paul George, Danny Green
Power Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Centres: Ivica Zubac
According to our LAL vs LAC Dream 11 match prediction, Los Angeles Lakers are favourites to win this game