LAL Vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

In the NBA Regular Season 2020, Los Angeles Lakers will face Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles Lakers are currently at the top of the Western Conference. Los Angeles Lakers have featured in 53 games so far. Out of which, LAL have won in 41 games and lost in 12 games. LAL are on a 3-game winning streak. Memphis Grizzlies are at the eighth place in the Western Conference Division. They have won 28 games out of the 54 they have played. They have also lost 26 games. Rockets have scored 113.0 points per game.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2020 (9:00 AM IST). Read more for LAL vs MEM Dream11 predictions and LAL vs MEM Dream11 details.

LAL vs MEM Dream11 Team

LAL vs MEM Dream11 Top Picks and Rosters

LAL vs MEM Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma

LAL vs MEM Dream11: Memphis Grizzlies

Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, De'Anthony Melton, Ja Morant

LAL vs MEM Dream11 top picks for the LAL vs MEM Dream11 team

LAL vs MEM Dream11 Key Players: Los Angeles Lakers

Key players of LAL are L. James, A. Davis and K. Kuzma. L. James has scored 25.0 points per game. A. Davis has scored 26.6 points per game K. Kuzma has scored 12.6 points per game.

LAL vs MEM Dream11 Key Players:

Key players of MEM are J. Jackson Jr, D. Brooks and J. Morant. D. Brooks has scored 15.7 points per game. J. Jackson has scored 17.1 points per game J. Morant has scored 17.6 points per game

Note: Our LAL vs MEM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the LAL vs MEM Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.

