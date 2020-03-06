LAL Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Full Squads

Los Angeles Lakers will face Milwaukee Bucks in their next NBA encounter. Los Angeles Lakers are at the top position of the Western Conference with a 47-13 win-loss ratio. Los Angeles Lakers have won nine of their last 10 games. They won their last NBA game by a 120-107 margin against the 76ers. Los Angeles Lakers have maintained a home record of 22-7 and an away record of 25-6.

As for Milwaukee Bucks, they are on the top spot of the Eastern Conference. They have maintained a win-loss record of 53-9 in the season so far. Milwaukee Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games. They lost their last NBA clash against Pacers (119-100). Milwaukee Bucks have maintained a home record of 28-3 and an away record of 25-6.

LAL vs MIL is scheduled on March 6, 2020 (March 7, 9:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center. Here are the LAL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LAL vs MIL Dream11 top picks and LAL vs MIL Dream11 team.

LAL vs MIL Dream11 prediction

LAL vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Kostas Antetokounmpo LeBron James

LAL vs MIL Dream11 team (Full Squad)

LAL vs MIL Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers full squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., Rajon Rondo

LAL vs MIL Dream11 team: Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Luke Maye, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, D.J. Wilson

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.