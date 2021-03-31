LAL Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Prediction, NBA Live

The next match of the NBA season features the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center on Wednesday. The game will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 1. Here's a look at the LAL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LAL vs MIL Dream11 team, and other important details of this much-awaited game.

LAL vs MIL match prediction and preview

Heading into this game, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have rediscovered their form after losing their talisman, LeBron James. The Lakers had lost four games on the spin after losing James before picking up crucial home wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. With Milwaukee Bucks not having been in the best of form, LA Lakers will look at this game as an excellent opportunity to add to their win tally.

On the other hand, Milwaukee Bucks arrive into this match on the back of three consecutive defeats. The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers. However, considering that LA Lakers have a weakened lineup, the Bucks will hope to capitalize upon this opportunity to snap out of their three-match losing streak. Considering that LA Lakers have a weakened lineup, our LAL vs MIL match prediction is that Milwaukee Bucks will win.

LAL vs MIL predicted lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: Point Guard: Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Small Forward: Talen Horton-Tucker, Power Forward: Markieff Morris, Center: Andre Drummond

Milwaukee Bucks: Point Guard: Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, Small Forward: Khris Middleton, Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center: Brook Lopez

LAL vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Dennis Schroder, Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forward: Talen Horton-Tucker

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Markieff Morris

Centre: Andre Drummond

LAL vs MIL top picks

LA Lakers: Jrue Holiday

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

LAL vs MIL live

Unfortunately, in India, the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will not be available on the Sony Sports network this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available. Indian fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch LAL vs MIL live.

Note: The above LAL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LAL vs MIL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAL vs MIL Dream11 team and starting lineups does not guarantee a positive result.