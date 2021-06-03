LAL Vs PHX Dream11: Lakers Vs Suns Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs. The series will now move to Staples Centre, LA and is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 3 at 10:30 PM [Friday, June 4 at 8:00 AM IST]. Here is a look at the LAL vs PHX Dream11 prediction, team news and LAL vs PHX Dream11 team.

Back to Cali pic.twitter.com/uR97IMvAmt — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 3, 2021

LAL vs PHX Game preview

After completely dismantling the Lakers in Game 5 of the series, Phoenix will now be looking to seal the deal with a win in Game 6. Chris Paul who has been fighting with injuries has looked solid and his backcourt partner Devin Booker has added to the misery of the Lakers. Booker went off for 30 points in Game 5, and 18 points out of those came in the first half. If Booker continues playing the way he has been playing, Phoenix can certainly make a deep run into the Playoffs.

The Lakers will be coming into the game facing a 3-2 deficit. If the purple and gold outfit lose the series, it will be the first time that a team with LeBron James has exited the Playoffs after the 1st round. Lakers currently have a lot of injury problems, a major one being Anthony Davis who suffered a knee injury and had to be taken off in Game 4. KCP is another player of the Lakers who has been dealing with injuries this series, but the Lakers will have to get themselves together if they want to have any chances against this tough Phoenix team.

Had himself a night 💥@FanDuel Stat line of the Game pic.twitter.com/gD6Uoz5Zp3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 2, 2021

LAL vs PHX predicted lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, Lebron James, Markieff Morris, Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikel Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

LAL vs PHX Dream11 team

Point Guards: Chris Paul, Alex Caruso

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker,

Small forwards: LeBron James, Mikel Bridges

Power Forward: Jae Crowder

Centres: Andre Drummond, Deandre Ayton

LAL vs PHX top picks for captain and vice-captain

Los Angeles Lakers: Lebron James, Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton

LAL vs PHX Dream11 prediction

After a phenomenal regular season, Phoenix will be looking to make a statement by knocking the Lakers out. It is not an easy job to do and the world knows that these ate the situations Lebron thrives in. But he will have to do it without his partner Anthony Davis whose chances of playing in Game 6 are not really big. Considering all of that, we predict the Phoenix Suns to outshine the Lakers in Game 6.

