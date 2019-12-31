LAL Vs PHX Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other on Thursday, January 2, 9:00 AM IST (Wednesday, January 1, 11:30 PM EST). The game will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. The Suns are currently at a 13-20 win-loss record and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are currently leading the West with a 26-7 record. You can play the PHX vs LAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, squad details and injury updates.

LAL vs PHX player performances

Anthony Davis is currently the Lakers' top scorer with an average of 27.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 11.9 points per game. Devin Booker is the Suns' best performer with an average of 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Centre Deandre Ayton follows with an average of 18 points.

LAL vs PHX injury updates

Currently, no player from either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming LAL vs PHX game.

LAL vs PHX Squad details

Phoenix Suns: Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

LAL vs PHX Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Avery Bradley

Shooting-guards: Devin Booker

Small-forwards: LeBron James

Power-forwards: Anthony Davis (Star Player), Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Centre: Aron Baynes, Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The LAL vs PHX predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

