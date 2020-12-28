LAL Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers in the upcoming match of NBA 2020-21 season. The LAL vs POR match is scheduled to commence at 8:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 29. Here we take a look at our LAL vs POR Dream11 team, LAL vs POR match prediction and LAL vs POR playing 11.

LAL vs POR live: LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction and preview

After suffering a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on the opening day, the Lakers bounced back with two straight wins. The team in gold first beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-115 and in the recent encounter, they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-91. LeBron James found support from Kyle Kuzma who scored 20 points in the first half as LeBron James added 18 points in the match.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, had to fight hard versus the Rockets in the previous match before overcoming them in overtime 128-126. CJ McCollum starred for the team scoring 44 points, while Damien Lillard finished the match with 32 points. POR will be hoping to put up a better performance against a strong Lakers side and upset the defending champions.

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: Portland Trail Blazers squad

Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr., Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr.

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAL vs POR top picks

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

CJ McCollum

Damian Lillard

LAL vs POR match prediction: LAL vs POR Dream11 team

LAL vs POR live: LAL vs POR match prediction

As per our LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction, LAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and LAL vs POR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAL vs POR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Portland Trail Blazers / Twitter