LAL Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2021 Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against the Portland Trail Blazers in the upcoming NBA game on February 26 (February 27, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start at 7 PM ET (Saturday, 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction, LAL vs POR game prediction, LAL vs POR rosters and LAL vs POR live game preview.

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction live game schedule

The Lakers have been really hurt by Anthony Davis' absence as they have just 1 win in their last 5 matches. While LeBron James has been scoring points for the side, the team as a whole has struggled both offensively and defensively. They are currently on a 4-match losing streak following their defeat to the Utah Jazz in the previous encounter. The men in gold and purple lost their previous match 89-114. They will look to put an end to the losing streak by winning their upcoming game versus the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 5th on the Western Conference table and will look to improve on their standings by beating the Lakers in their upcoming game. Portland currently have an 18-13 win-loss record and are on a three-game losing streak. They lost their previous game to the Denver Nuggets 106-111. Damian Lillard will be once again leading the team in the absence of the injured CJ McCollum as the Trail Blazers look to take down the Lakers on their home court.

LAL vs POR live: LAL vs POR rosters

LAL: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Mathews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder.

POR: Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney Hood, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter, Anfernee Simmons, Gary Trent Jr., Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic

LAL vs POR live: Top picks for LAL vs POR Dream11 team

LeBron James

Montrezl Harrell

Damian Lillard

Carmelo Anthony

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAL vs POR Dream11 team

LAL vs POR game prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win this scrimmage.

Note: The LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction and LAL vs POR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs POR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Portland Trail Blazers / Twitter