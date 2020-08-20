LAL Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live Game Info

Los Angeles Lakers will be up against Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs Round 1. Trail Blazers managed to win the first game against LeBron James' side. Portland faced many hurdles on their way to qualifying for the playoffs. However, they have picked up fine momentum going ahead in the tournament and won against Los Angeles against all odds. Los Angeles Lakers will try to win the match to stay alive in the competition.

The LAL vs POR matchup will commence on Thursday, August 20 (Friday, August 21 at 6:30 AM IST). Fans can play the LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction, LAL vs POR Dream11 top picks and LAL vs POR Dream11 team.

Also Read | NBA Ratings Drop? Kevin Durant Says Obsession Over Stats And Analytics Could Be The Reason

LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction: LAL vs POR Dream11 team

Also Read | Zion Williamson's Game-used, Signed Shoes From Lakers Matchup In February Sell For $24,000

LAL vs POR live: LAL vs POR top picks

LeBron James (PG) (Captain) Danny Green (SG) (Vice-captain) Kyle Kuzma (SF) CJ McCollum(SG) Carmelo Anthony (SF) Zach Collins (PF)

Also Read | LeBron James Campaigning For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris, Thinks USA Needs Change

LAL vs POR live: Probable LAL vs POR playing 5

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard(PG), CJ McCollum(SG), Carmelo Anthony (SF), Zach Collins (PF), Hassan Whiteside (C)

LAL vs POR live: Full squad list

Los Angeles Lakers (LAL): Quinn Cook, LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, J.R. Smith, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok

Portland Trail Blazers (POR): Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Wenyen Gabriel, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Caleb Swanigan, Gary Trent Jr., Hassan Whiteside

Also Read | Damian Lillard Grooved To 'Blow The Whistle' Mid-game After Embarrassing LeBron's Lakers

Our LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction is that Los Angeles Lakers will win this game.

Note: The LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction and LAL vs POR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAL vs POR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Los Angeles Lakers/Instagram)