LAL Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2021 Scrimmage Preview

Los Angeles Lakers will go head-to-head against Washington Wizards in the upcoming NBA game on February 22 (February 23, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 7 PM ET (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction, LAL vs WAS game prediction, LAL vs WAS rosters and LAL vs WAS live game preview.

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction live game schedule

The Lakers are currently second on the Western Conference standings, having registered a win-loss record of 22-9 in the 31 games they've played so far. They lost their previous game to Miami Heat 94-96 in absence of injured Anthony Davis and will be eager to bounce back and register a win.

Fought to the end. pic.twitter.com/vokffMPsOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 21, 2021

Washington Wizards, on the other hand, occupy the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 10-17 in the 27 games they've played so far. They come into the game after beating Portland Trail Blazers in their previous game 118-111. Bradley Beal led the charge with 37 points, while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 27 points. They will be looking to beat the Lakers on their home court

LAL vs WAS live: LAL vs WAS rosters

LAL: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Mathews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder.

WAS: Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown jr, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura, Alex Len, Robin Lopez, Garrison Mathews, Raul Neto, Jerome Robinson, Ish Smith, Moritz Wagner, Russel Westbrook, Cassius Winston.

LAL vs WAS live: Top picks for LAL vs WAS Dream11 team

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

Bradley Beal

Russel Westbrook

LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction: LAL vs WAS Dream11 team

LAL vs WAS game prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win this scrimmage.

Note: The LAL vs WAS Dream11 prediction and LAL vs WAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAL vs WAS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.